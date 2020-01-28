TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials in Lucas County spoke out Tuesday to remind everyone about the importance of participating in the census.

"The amount of money we get for our roads, our schools, and our library, and our hospitals, is directly related to how many people we have in our community," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Kapszukiewicz highlighted the importance of the census and how it impacts Toledo. The annual counts happen every ten years and will begin in about a month.

"The fact of the matter is we need to count ourselves accurately or else we won't get the federal resources that we need to have a successful city," Kapszukiewicz said.

Officials with the census want to make sure everyone understands the census is 100% safe and can be filled out a few different ways this time around. You will be able to submit your answers by phone, online or through the mail.

RELATED: 90-year-old Alaska native woman will be 1st counted in Census

RELATED: Need extra cash? The U.S. Census Bureau needs counters

"It's extremely easy! It's approximately seven questions, you need to fill it out for everyone living in your household. You can do it online, you can do it by phone or paper questionnaire," U.S. Census Partnership Coordinator Rose Simmons said.

The census also impacts the number of Ohio congressional representatives. If enough people are not accounted for, redistricting could happen.

While filling the information out for counting, officials are still reminding you to be cautious of potential scammers. The census does not ask for your social security number, your political affiliations and opinions, or any information related to your bank account.

The representative associated with the census won't ask for money either.

"We're warning people because no one knows what type of questions the census is going to ask. But the important thing to remember is these are the questions they will not ask," Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau said.

You should expect paperwork for the census in your mailbox anytime from March 11 through 20.

Additionally, if you are interested in being a census worker, you can visit the census jobs website for more information.

RELATED VIDEO: