What items do last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers forget?

Meijer Store Director Steve Krout said many last-minute items shoppers need to fill out their lists are key ingredients for traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone grocery shopping Thursday may have noticed the surge of last-minute shoppers picking up some final necessities for the table.

The store director of the Meijer in Sylvania Township, Steve Krout, shared the 10 most forgotten items shoppers come in for, with some being key ingredients to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Krout said a lot of customers buy vegetable trays, as they are always a good snack before the meal and for watching football.

Other last-second grabs are cream cheese, butter, milk and mashed potatoes. He said on the day before Thanksgiving, butter is Meijer's most-sold item in the store.

Shredded cheese, eggs, soft drinks and canned veggies rounded out the list.

Krout said this year, a lot of families are having larger gatherings in person than in previous years, which requires more mouths to feed and seats to fill.

"We've seen people buy even an extra turkey to entertain because they are going to have a larger family presence this season in their holiday homes," he said.

This week, if shoppers buy a Meijer-brand product, they will donate a meal to a local food pantry like the Sylvania Area Family Services and Jewish Family Services, Krout said.

"We have over 400 food pantries we serve in our footprint, and it's through our SimplyGive Program as well that we have been able to raise over $75,000 for those in need in our communities," he said.