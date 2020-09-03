LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In order to stay safe and healthy, some people are taking it upon themselves to "self-quarantine."

But what exactly does that mean?

Health officials are stressing the importance of "limiting contact" especially in the light of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio.

Public health officials use two terms: Isolation and quarantine.

Isolation is for someone who is sick or showing strong symptoms. But quarantine is more of a safety measure.

"When we look at 'quarantine' it's somebody who was maybe potentially exposed to somebody who was sick and now we want them to kind of stay away from everyone else and watch them," said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey.

If someone thinks they may have been exposed to a dangerous virus and decides to self-quarantine the best practice is to stay in one room or area for up to 14 days.

That person should be using their own bathroom and limit interaction with others as much as possible. Many people who have visited countries like Italy or South Korea are being asked to self quarantine as a precaution.

"We don't want people to panic and start canceling trips left and right because we know there's a lot of spring breaks are coming up, but we want you to be aware of it and be mindful that there might be some risks for where you're going," said Batey.

