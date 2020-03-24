OHIO, USA — Ohioans are now under Gov. Mike DeWine's "stay at home" order, which was issued over the weekend to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which started Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. April 6, requires Ohioans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave. The governor tweeted that there is nothing new in the order that he hasn't been asking for, over the last few weeks.

Meaning, no, Ohio is not on lock-down and yes you can leave your home, but only for the following: To take care of loved ones, participate in outdoor activities while practicing social distancing (such as walking your dog), for health and safety needs, and necessary supplies and services.

This also means, only essential employees for essential businesses will be allowed to leave their homes for work.

So what are essential businesses? Gov. DeWine said they're the ones that are needed for humans to live. Examples of some those businesses, according to Homeland Security guidelines which DeWine used for his order, are listed below:

Healthcare and Public health - Clinics, hospitals, dental offices, pharmacies, public health entities etc.

Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Repsonders

Food and Agriculture - Grocery stores, pharmacies, retails that sell food and beverage, restaurant carry-out and quick serve food operations, farmers, food manufacturers etc.

Energy - electricity industry, petroleum workers, natural and propane gas workers

Water and Wastewater - Operational staff needed to maintain drinking water and wastewater drainage/infrastructure etc.

Transportation and Logistics - Mass transit workers, truck drivers, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, postal and shipping workers, airport operations etc.

Public Works - Workers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residence and the public.

Communication and Information Technology - Media service, call centers, operators, cable service operations, wirelines and wireless providers etc.

Community-based Government Operations and Essential Functions - Hotel Workers where hotels are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, Trade Officials,

Critical Manufacturing - Workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed for medical supply chains, and for supply chains associated with transportation, energy, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, and the defense industrial base.

Hazardous Materials - Workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing test kits etc.

Financial Services - Workers who support financial operations, such as those staffing data and security operations centers, workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services etc.

Chemical - workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, etc.

Defense Industrial Base- Worker with national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military etc.

The full order and lists of businesses that are temporarily closed and the businesses that will remain open can be below.

And though the businesses listed are deemed “essential” it’s important to note that every single person is essential to the solution in flattening the curve of COVID-19 and the actions individuals choose to do can make a big difference.

Child Care

Children daycare centers, which are considered essential places of work, must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license beginning Thursday March 26, and must follow these guidelines:

There should be no more than six children in a class.

Ratios must be kept at one teacher to no more than six children.

Children whose parents are employed by the same entity should be kept together whenever possible.

The same teachers and children in each room should be maintained whenever possible.

There should be limited use of shared space or mixing of groups.

If shared space is used, a rigorous cleaning schedule must be in place.

Parent interaction should be limited at drop off and pick up.

The new program will continue until April 30.

Enforcement

Local law enforcement and local health departments can enforce the order, but Gov. DeWine tweeted that he is not looking to see any arrests or citations issued.

Instead, Gov. DeWine said that violators will most likely be given a warning and the behavior following the warning will determine if a citation or arrest is necessary.

