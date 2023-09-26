What a wedding reception looks like during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game in Buckeye country

Two Buckeye fans who were married the same day as the Ohio State-Notre Dame game talk about their "incredible" reception after video goes viral.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday night didn’t just bring with it one of the best finishes in Ohio State football history, it also brought the wedding of Will and Jessica Haney.

The two met in second grade at Notre Dame Elementary in Portsmouth, Ohio. They both attended the Ohio State University and have been huge Buckeye fans their whole lives.

They planned their wedding for the day of the top ten matchup of Notre Dame without realizing but didn’t let that stop them from both celebrating their love and the game.

Fans followed the game on their phone updating the bride and groom throughout the night. Ohio State got the ball back with 85 seconds left on the clock and Kyle McCord led the Buckeyes down the field. The entire wedding party watched on four different phones set up as Chip Trayanum punched in the game winning touchdown for the buckeyes.

While they said they didn’t realize it would be the day of the Fighting Irish game. they wouldn’t change it for the world. The remarkable ending only adds to a very special day.

Their video of the reaction of the final score has been seen online by millions of people. The venue they were having the reception at allowed the couple and wedding party to stay past the 10:30 cutoff time to watch the final minutes of the game.