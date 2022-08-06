Could Ohioans get relief payments to help offset inflation?

Whether it's pain at the pump or pain at the store, one of Ohio's gubernatorial candidates is looking to help with rising costs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From rising gas prices to paying more for food, people are concerned about inflation and if there will be any relief.

And if so... where will it come from?

Dr. Peter VanderHart, an economics professor at BGSU, says we are close to the highest levels of inflation.

He doesn't think prices will go down, but rather the rate of inflation will.

"I would say if not in the next year," VanderHart said, "the year after that, I would think inflation would return to its lower level."

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Nan Whaley, who's running against incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the November election, believes people need relief now.

"This isn't rocket science," Whaley said. "We need common-sense solutions to help folks struggling with rising costs."

The state is set to receive approximately $2.68 billion in American Rescue Plan funds and Whaley is urging the governor to use that money in the form of a one-time $350 check to Ohioans.

"This payment would go to the same folks who received the federal stimulus checks last year. That's about 7.4 million Ohioans, or 89% of Ohio families," Whaley said.

For some, this money could go a long way in covering necessary expenses.

"My family of three spends an average of $400 a month on groceries. That's not like the expensive steak dinners. That's lunch meat, eggs, milk and bread," Destiny Shuler, a mother and a local teacher, said.

Whaley claims the governor hasn't done anything to help families offset the rising costs.

But officials from DeWine's campaign sent this statement to WTOL 11:

"To alleviate the financial burden on Ohio families, Gov. DeWine cut personal income taxes by $2.2 billion for all Ohioans while balancing the budget -- putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Ohioans."

Whaley says whether Ohioans get the payments or not is dependent on the governor. She says he has the sole power to send checks to Ohio families.

If DeWine were to decide to do it, Whaley says we could see that money as early as the next two to three weeks.