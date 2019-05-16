While area farmers are concerned about the trade war with China, the most immediate concern is the wet spring and delays to planting their crops.

The machinery sits idle and the fields have been left undisturbed so far in the spring.

Jason Heerdegen, a farmer in Monroe County, will need two weeks to get the fertilizer down, the corn planted, then the herbicide for weed prevention. He’s close.

This is something farmers are used to. For the past three years, the area has seen five inches of rain between April 15 and May 15.

Nationally, just 30 percent of the crops have been planted.

“Since Sunday, we’ve had some nice temps...75 to 80 degrees. Sun and wind is huge for us to help dry the soil out," Heerdegen said. "The top is looking better, but what we go by to know if we’re getting close is you take a handful of dirt it, it looks dry, go down two inches. If you can squeeze it in a ball in your hand, it’s too wet yet. To get equipment, it’s very heavy: tractors, field cultivators, the planter, so we’re easily four to five days away.”

Farmers around here are used to planting around Memorial Day, but starting this late, you run the risk of growing into first frost.