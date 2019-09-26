TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents fed up with speeding in their neighborhoods are taking action to keep their roads safe.

For neighbors, it boils down to what the sign in one of Hampton Park's roads says, "slow down."

"Unfortunately it looks like if something's not done then someone's going to end up getting hurt in the end," said Brent Schlegel with the Hampton Park Block Watch.

Neighbors say they fear for their kids playing as cars zoom past regularly. It's not a new issue and they've asked for help from the city before.

"The city police did commit to providing extra patrol in the area, but it wasn't visible and the problem never went away. It's just gotten worse," Schlegel added.

About a month ago, a house in the area was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. That has neighbors asking the city to do more.

That's why Councilman Tom Waniewski came to help neighbors get the action their asking for by explaining their option to petition for speed bumps, Wednesday night.

"We like that a neighborhood is taking advantage of options in the city and buying into their neighborhood so if speeding is something that they neighborhood is having a problem with we sure really want to help them tackle that problem," said Waniewski.

Neighbors did not want to appear on camera, but block watch leaders said this is something they are passionate about.

After Wednesday's meeting, they have plans to pull petitions to add speed bumps to their neighborhood to hopefully slow down cars.

"It's just a matter of time until you hurt someone. Imagine if it was your child or someone in your family that was playing out there in that street and was hurt by a speeding car. I mean this is a quality of life issue that the city of Toledo needs to address," said Schlegel.

Neighbors requesting the speed bumps must have signatures from 51% of the homeowners on the proposed impacted roads for the city to act.

If those are collected and returned, it would be added to the city's road requests for as early as next spring.