TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in south Toledo.

This happened at 12:36 a.m. at the intersection of Western and Corinth.

Derek Toland, 31, was headed eastbound on Western on a motor scooter when he stopped at the intersection of Corinth, waiting to turn left. A sedan headed eastbound on Western struck the rear of Toland's scooter, causing him and the scooter to be shoved forward to the intersection of Western and Hiett.

The sedan fled the scene.

Toland was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries.

The sedan involved was a silver 2015 Kia Forte with Ohio plate FLF5999.

This story is developing.

