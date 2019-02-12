TOLEDO, Ohio — December 2 marks the beginning of what is sure to be a big headache for drivers using Dorr St. near I-475.

ODOT says they will be closing the westbound side of Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Roads earlier than anticipated on Monday December 2 in order to begin work.

It’s all part of the Dorr St. interchange project that will see new exits and on-ramps to I-475 at Dorr St. in order to ease congestion between Airport Highway and Central Avenue.

ODOT says the westbound lanes will need to be closed to complete waterline and sewer work ahead of work on the rest of the project.

Westbound lanes are slated to reopen in October 2020.

A detour will take westbound travelers north on Holland-Sylvania, west on Bancroft and south at McCord back to Dorr St.

Eastbound Dorr St. traffic will be maintained.

The entire Dorr St. interchange project is expected to be completed by November 2021.

