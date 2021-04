Branch is offering the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The West Toledo YMCA is again offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone 16 years and older can sign up to receive the Pfizer vaccine at lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine. The first shot will be administered at the YMCA on Friday.

Those receiving a vaccine should return April 30 to get the second shot.

More vaccination days at the West Y may be announced soon. Details will follow on the YMCA's website and Facebook pages.