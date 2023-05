Lincoln Ernst was last seen at the 3400 block of Coral Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from west Toledo.

16-year-old Lincoln Ernst was last seen at the 3400 block of Coral Avenue.

Police say he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

If you have any information that could help authorities, you are urged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.