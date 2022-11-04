'They were just driving so recklessly' | West Toledo residents speak out about speeding on Alexis Road

It's been a month since 62-year-old Terrance Robb was killed on Alexis Road and police said that speed was a factor in the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents voiced concerns Monday about what they said is a pattern of drivers speeding down Alexis Road.

"No regard for anybody that's on the road. I mean, 110 and 115 miles per hour, no stopping for red lights or anything like that," Toledo resident Ross Horton said. "I've seen people slam on their brakes in the middle of an intersection to keep from getting hit. It's horrible."

Residents are fed up with drivers speeding through west Toledo, and many are growing concerned about safety.

"They were just driving so recklessly. They were in and out," resident Cameron Dempsey said. "We have to brake, had to stop and brake and let them through."

Several people said they believe it is the same group of drivers speeding down Alexis Road.

The posted speed limit on Alexis Road near Tetherwood Drive is 45 mph, but some residents said they've seen drivers going well over 100 mph.

The Toledo Department of Transportation, Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are all aware of what's happening. City leaders said they're taking steps to correct it, and some residents feel constant patrolling in the area might be the only solution.

"Obviously, Toledo police know about it," Horton said. "On those target times and nights, like I said, it's Friday and Saturday because I see them all the time, have patrol on both streets: Laskey and Alexis sitting there in a business or something out of the way and just wait for these guys to come by because they will catch them."

"Because it's so random, I think it would be hard. The only thing I could think is if when you see it, report it," Dempsey said. "But they're going so fast, they're gone before you could even get anybody out there."

Toledo Department of Transportation representatives said they're currently putting together a plan for a complete study, so they can hopefully get these speeds under control.