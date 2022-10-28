West Toledo neighborhood in the dark following early morning crash

Toledo Edison crews were immediately on scene to begin repairs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Central Avenue is closed from Jackman Road to Auburn Avenue in both directions.

A car crash in west Toledo leaves a neighborhood in the dark early Friday.

This happened on Central Avenue near Jackman Road around 2 a.m.

Toledo Police claim a driver struck a pole on Central, leaving the pole and some wires down in the street.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The entire neighborhood instantly went dark after losing electricity power.

Toledo Edison crews were immediately on scene to begin repairs.

Some traffic lights are out near the area, as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.