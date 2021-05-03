Surveillance video at Wayman Palmer YMCA shows teacher dragging boy across the floor, mother alleges child abuse

Dylisha Brown filed a report with Toledo police, and the YMCA says it's cooperating. Brown said a Y employee said her 5-year-old son hit and scratched a teacher.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A West Toledo mother is alleging child abuse after watching her son being dragged across the floor of a YMCA.

Although he's doing OK now, she's worried the outcome could've been a lot worse and it's why she's taking her allegations to officials.

In the surveillance video, Dylisha Brown's son, Rashaun Williams, can be seen dragged across the floor at the Wayman D Palmer Community YMCA.

"Once I seen the video, it was very very bad. It was bad. To the point that I had to get my son checked out," Brown said.

The angry mother of three says the incident happened on Feb. 4 before an employee called and asked her to pick up her son.

"She stated that my 5-year-old son ... had punched and scratched a teacher and that my 5-year-old needed to be immediately removed. (They said) he was suspended for three days and that they don't tolerate any of this type of behavior," Brown said.

She admitted her son and his older brother were having a dispute before the incident, but she claims no one told her about what happened in the video.

She said it wasn't until she asked her son what happened that she returned to the Y and demanded answers.

"I had called the police officers out on site. And I told them I wanted to press charges. They told me that I would have to call the prosecutor's office the next day because it was after business hours," Brown said.

Brown filed a report with the Toledo Police Department.

They declined to comment on the incident because they say it involves allegations of child abuse.

We contacted the YMCA and a spokesperson says the employee dragging the boy no longer works at the Y.

Not satisfied, Brown says she's looking to file charges against the teacher in the video.

"I also wanna sue the Y because they failed to give me this type of information. It's like, again, if my son wouldn't have told me my kids would still be there," said Brown.

She's also asking for more transparency and actions to be taken since the other employee still works there.

"I just been getting a whole runaround and I need to get this. That's why I'm here now. 'Cause my son needs justice. Again I don't want this to happen to nobody else's child," said Brown.

In a statement from the Y, they say they're cooperating with Toledo police on the investigation and the safety of the children remains their top priority.

The mom says she hasn't been working these last few weeks because she's looking for a new day care.