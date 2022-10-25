x
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man

Police said Amanda Snapp was last seen on Oct. 16.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. 

Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. 

In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in front of her home in the 4100 block of Peak Avenue on Oct. 16 at 11 p.m. Police also said she may have been picked up at that time and location by an "unknown male named Dave." 

Credit: Toledo Police Department

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous. 

