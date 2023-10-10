7-year-old missing from west Toledo

Damoni Graves is missing from the 1900 block of Marlow Road, Toledo police said. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A seven-year-old is missing from west Toledo, Toledo police said Tuesday night.

Damoni Graves, missing from the 1900 block of Marlow Road, was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, blue Adidas pants and a gray Nike hoodie, TPD said.

Anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

