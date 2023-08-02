West Toledo man dreams his house is being shot at, wakes up to find house struck by gunfire

Police are investigating after finding gunfire hit the home on Jackman Road late Monday or early Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man dreamed that someone was shooting at his home, only to wake up and find his house really was struck by gunfire, according to a report from the Toledo Police Department.

Officers were called early Tuesday to a home in the 4200 block of Jackman Road for a report of someone shooting into a home.

There, police found a 26-year-old man who said he had been asleep and dreaming of someone shooting at his house.

When he woke up he found his house had been struck several times by gunfire.

The incident happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

No injuries were reported.

TPD detectives are investigating the incident.

