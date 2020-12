According to police, the man set the fire with the intention of killing his wife.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man appeared in court Wednesday morning after being charged with aggravated arson.

Police say 33-year-old Ryan Johnson broke into his estranged wife's home in October and set it on fire.

According to police, Johnson set the fire with the intention to kill his wife.

Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond.