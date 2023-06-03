West Toledo family's possessions lost in house fire Saturday

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Parakeet Ave. in the Library Village neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A family of five will need to pick up the pieces of their lives after a fire destroyed their west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Parrakeet Ave. home in the Library Village neighborhood around 1 p.m.

TFRD says the fire began on the porch before moving into the attic.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home.

One of the family members was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out of the house.

The other family members were visiting a relative at the time but rushed home when they heard about the fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but all of the family’s possessions were lost as a result of heavy smoke and water damage.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters did their best to cool off as temperatures were close to 90° at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family which includes two adults, a 15-year-old, and twin 7-year-olds.

