West Toledo family loses their beloved dog to animal cruelty

The Toledo Humane Society says the ex-husband of their neighbor allegedly killed the dog after it came onto their property.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WARNING: The following story contains details of animal abuse that may be difficult or trouble for some to read.

A west Toledo family is grieving the loss of their dog after it was killed in an incident that happened next door.

Marc Coleman, the man who killed the dog, is now facing the consequences after the Toledo Humane Society says he slit its throat.

"We went to the beach for an hour or so and I got a call from my grandfather telling me that my dog was dead," said Sierra Keck, the owner of DJ, also known as Scooby Doo.

Keck lives with her three children on Brussels Street in west Toledo.

Last week, she received the call that DJ's throat had been cut and it was dead.

"On [June 29] we had a report that a dog had been killed, and the method he'd been killed was to have his throat slit. So we collected the body from them and [the body] was taken to the Lucas County Canine Control," said Stephen Heaven, the president and CEO of the Toledo Humane Society.

Keck says it's been heartbreaking for the family, who was planning to train DJ to become a therapy dog.

"For my son's anxiety issues. It calms him down. He panics a lot. A lot. It gives him like a sense of security almost. It is just me and them so it gives him a sense of protection," said Keck.

Keck says she's not sure how DJ was able to get out of the house, but she believes it was through a window.

"As far as we're aware, the dog that was killed was trying to get to some dogs on a porch. I don't know if it was screened in or not, but he had got a hold of one of the dogs apparently and they couldn't get the dogs apart," said Heaven.

That's when Coleman, the ex-husband of the homeowner, then allegedly slit the dog's throat.

The Toledo Humane Society has since filed felony cruelty charges against the man accused of doing it.

"The is quite clear that you can only kill it if it's attacking you or is threatening you. Or is chasing or threatening livestock. Domestic cats and dogs are not under that law. They're exempt from the law. So in this case it was not lawful to kill the dog," said Heaven.

For Keck, she says it makes her fearful for her family that this could happen right next door.

"I would definitely like to see him incarcerated. He belongs in jail and so does she. Neither one of them are innocent. My kids are gonna suffer from this for a long time," said Keck.

According to the Toledo Humane Society, Coleman will be arrested and face felony animal cruelty charges.