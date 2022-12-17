West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community

Element Studio of Dance offers classes for ballroom, hip-hop, Latin and even a few styles made popular on TikTok.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years.

His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing.

Foor says he wants everyone to feel welcome to be themselves at the studio.

"It's very therapeutic and a healthy way to express yourselves and to find comfort and feel free," said Foor.

In addition, Foor says he's excited to offer a safe space designed for dance and the LGBTQ+ community in Toledo.

"Growing up I didn't have a lot of role models to look up too," said Foor.

For him, representation matters and that's why he has made it a part of his mission.

"You can be out proud and successful. Just having something that the community can look up to and see something of themselves," said Foor.

Foor said when you tap into who you are, you can better express how you feel.

"I know as a young kid, when I came out I didn't have a lot to fall back on or have ways to express myself," said Foor. "The dance floor is one of those things that anything I was feeling I can just come and lay it all out there."

Element Studio of Dance instructor Zora Martinez has been dancing for over 10 years.

She said if you want to learn, there are classes for ballroom, hip-hop, Latin and even a few styles made popular on TikTok.

Most importantly however she says you can come for peace.

"Its very joyful to see people challenging themselves, to help people overcome stress, to overcome depression," said Martinez. "It's the best way to do something different and get out of your comfort zone. So I love doing this. It's my passion."

Martinez also teaches Salsa.

She says anyone can do it because its all about how you feel on the inside and everyone should see the beauty in that.

"When we dance Salsa we are expressing something with our bodies and it's something that can't be expressed through words," said Martinez.

The studio has been open for 3 months.

The dance studio is located at 3218 West Sylvania Ave. and is open during the afternoon on Monday through Thursday.