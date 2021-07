The crash happened on Douglas Rd. near Grantwood around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Douglas Rd. in west Toledo had to be closed down on Saturday afternoon as police worked to clean up after a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Douglas and Grantwood just north of W. Sylvania Ave.

Police on the scene say 4 cars were involved in the collision.