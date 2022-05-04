One dead after crash in west Toledo Friday night

The two-vehicle crash happened on West Bancroft Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on April 5.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in west Toledo late Friday.

Toledo police said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. when Ricky Luster Jr., 30, was driving east on West Bancroft Street near Maplewood Avenue.

Police said Luster crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car being driven west on West Bancroft Street by Marisa Sotelo, 30, of Toledo.

Both drivers were taken to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, where Luster later died.

Sotelo was in critical, but stable, condition Friday night, Toledo police said.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the Toledo Police Department report.