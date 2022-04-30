WATCH: Car fire spreads to building at west Toledo car wash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A popular car wash in west Toledo became engulfed in flames on Saturday evening.
Caress Car Wash, on the corner of Sylvania Ave. and Westway St. caught fire around 5 p.m.
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department firefighters say a car caught fire while its owner was washing it at the self-serve car wash.
The fire then spread to the building and eventually the roof, with help from the wind.
Toledo fire says the building is a complete loss and will need to be torn down.
No one was hurt in the fire.
