A five-apartment structure on Alexis Road caught fire. There were no injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several people are displaced after a west Toledo apartment caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Alexis Road and observed heavy smoke coming from a second floor unit. Everyone inside the five-apartment structure made it out safely.

The extent of the damage is not yet known. The American Red Cross was called to help tenants.