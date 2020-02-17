TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple people are expected to be displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in west Toledo Monday night, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at Colony Apartments on West Central Ave.

According to TFRD Deputy Chief Rick Syroka, the fire began in a kitchen and was quickly put out. However, two or three people in the apartment where the fire occurred will be without a home.

West Central Ave. was closed for at least an hour Monday night as crews fought the flames.

Tyler Paley

No one was reported to have been injured as a result of the incident.

