2 killed in explosion at VA medical center in West Haven

Officials report it was a steam explosion

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.

Officials are expected to provide more updates on the incident at 2 p.m.

Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.

State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.

Senator Chris Murphy tweeted this morning that his heart went out to the victims and those affected.

I am closely monitoring the situation at the West Haven VA following the explosion this morning.



My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 13, 2020

WEST HAVEN VA EXPLOSION: At 2 pm, Officials from the VA, West Haven Police, West Haven FD, CT State Police and other agencies expected to provide an update on this morning’s fatal steam explosion, which killed an employee and a contractor. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bWOWeCNXTR — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) November 13, 2020

This is a developing story.