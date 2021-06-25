Several residents temporarily displaced after apartment fire on W. Alexis Rd.

No people were injured, but four cats were pulled out of the fire. One of the pets died.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A fire broke out Friday at a Toledo apartment complex, leaving some residents without a place to stay.

The flames broke out on the 5600 block of W. Alexis sometime around 6 p.m.

No people were injured, but four cats were pulled out of the fire. One of the pets had died.

Twelve units were left with heavy smoke damage. It is unclear if all 12 were in use at the time of the fire, but those who live in one of the 12 units impacted will need to temporarily stay somewhere else.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.