Wendy's robbed in south Toledo Thursday

Police are investigating after an armed man demanded money and fled.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man robbed a Wendy's in south Toledo Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., witnesses said an armed man came into the restaurant at 5166 Airport Highway and demanded money, according to a TPD report.

The man demanded money from the register and safe and fled with an unknown amount of cash, the report said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

