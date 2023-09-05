They plan to use the information gathered to potentially expand AI technology into more drive-thrus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy’s and Google are partnering up to bring an artificial intelligence experience to customers next month.

The companies announced on Tuesday that they are launching the first pilot of Google Cloud’s AI technology to be used at a drive-thru at one of Wendy’s Columbus-area restaurants.

They plan to use the information gathered to potentially expand AI technology into more drive-thrus.

The pilot will launch in June and “include new generative AI offerings, such as Vertex AI and more, to have conversations with customers, the ability to understand made-to-order requests and generate responses to frequently asked questions,” according to a release.

"Wendy's has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we're thrilled to build upon our partnership with the company with our new generative AI technologies," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Google says with 75 to 80% of Wendy's customers choosing the drive-thru as their preferred method of ordering, its AI experience can bring better service to customers when it comes to menu options, special requests and ambient noise.

The release states that Wendy's seeks to take the complexity out of the ordering process so employees can focus on serving up fast, fresh-made, quality food and exceptional service.