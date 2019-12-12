TOLEDO, Ohio — The holidays are supposed to be the happiest time of year but it's also a time that prompts a spike in mental health problems.

It's the only healthcare facility of its kind in the state and it accepts people who are having a mental health crisis, but are not severe enough to be admitted in the emergency room, and it's funded through issue 11. That means you won't get a bill after your stay.

"No one should feel guilty taking time for themselves or taking time off to seek help during the holidays," Michael Carter with the Metal Health Services and Recovery Board of Lucas County said.

The inside of the Wellness and Recovery Center off Glendale Road doesn't look like a mental health facility, and that's intentional.

Instead, you're greeted by a warm toned living space with a fireplace, comfortable seating and view of the "home-y" kitchen. It's a place where anyone living in Lucas County can go when dealing with a mental health crisis that doesn't require psychiatric admission.

"We've been able to help professionals, medical professionals, caregivers, we've had a number of caregivers come in expressing stress and burnout because they've been home caring for a loved one and their needs haven't been met," Wellness and Recovery Center Manager Alexandria Thomas said.

It's not a facility that requires you to stay. People are allowed to stay for up to seven days as long as they live in Lucas County, are 18 years of age and have housing for when they leave.

"We would work with you on coping skills, identifying some of those reasons and some of those triggers that would take you to a psychiatric crisis and teaching you how to respond to them appropriately," Thomas said.

It's open 24-7, 365 days a year, because they know you can't choose when a crisis happens, which is important as places go to holiday hours.

"It's a time of year where depression is high, suicide is high, loneliness is high, it's a time of year where not just someone you would ordinarily think would suffer with mental health, but those everyday who also have lost a loved one or someone very near and dear to them," Carter said.

Those feelings can be elevated as reminders of holidays past creep back into the mind. Things like death, divorce or large life changes feel magnified.

"We can work with a large amount of the population who have never considered mental health services, nor do they have the education to identify that maybe something like that was needed," Thomas said.

Staff there can also help connect people staying with longer term resources for their mental health.

If you feel this service or something similar would help you, you're encouraged to call the rescue crisis line at 419-255-9585.

