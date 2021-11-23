Welding program offers a pathway out of poverty in Hancock County

The collaboration is offering a free introduction to welding course for clients of the Findlay City Mission.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A first of its kind partnership in Ohio is helping the local homeless with free training to find a new career.

The Fostoria Learning Center is now the hub of a multi-organization partnership for workforce development.

It began when Northwest State Community College was looking for overlooked groups of people who could reenter the workforce with additional training.

And it found a partner in the Findlay City Mission, the only emergency shelter in Hancock County.

"Our goal is to take people in crisis, move them into stability, and from stability give them a foundation. And so this is that foundation's piece that I believe we've been short on," said Kathryn Bausman, Executive Director of the City Mission.

"There's a lot of individuals over there that have a desire to want to go back to work, sometimes they just need a little guidance to get there. And that's where we come in alongside Ohio Means Jobs," said Matt Kibler, Workforce Training Coordinator at Northwest State Community College

Now, seven clients of the City Mission are receiving training for welding and could earn an OSHA 10-hour certification.

The classes are free for these individuals, paid for by a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant through the local Ohio Means Jobs office.

"They're all really great guys and they're all really invested and willing to learn and participate in the program," Brianna Ybarra, Workforce Development Supervisor at OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County.

The hope is this program in Hancock County could inspire similar programs across the state.

For these seven men, this one-of-a-kind program could be offering them not only a chance to find a new job and get back on their feet, but also a chance to end the cycle of poverty for them for good.

"If you went anywhere, it would probably cost you a lot of money. And I'm very thankful for that opportunity that was given to me." said welding participant Carl Swickrath

"I'm enthusiastic about trying something different, you know, it's never too late. So, this is a great opportunity, and I'm gonna take full advantage of it," said City Mission client Eric Russell.

And all parties involved are already planning on a follow-up program just like the welding program for manufacturing and for entry-level classes into the medical field.