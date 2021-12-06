Toledo police investigate multiple weekend shootings

Two of the shootings were accidental, two involved a home being struck and one occurred during a fight.

Toledo police are investigating multiple shootings from over the weekend.

According to police reports, two of those shootings were not intentional.

FRIDAY

The first occurred on Friday, when a man driving tried to save his firearm before shooting himself in the hand. He drove himself to the hospital where his injury was cared for.

SATURDAY

The second occurred on Saturday, when a juvenile was found to have a single “accidental” gunshot wound in his leg, according to Toledo police. The 14-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUNDAY

Officers then responded to the 3000 block of North Erie Street in Toledo on Sunday at around 5 a.m. after a round was discharged during a fight. The gunshot reportedly struck a wall. Both individuals involved were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Then, a few hours later on Sunday night, police were notified of another shooting through a ShotSpotter alert on the 3000 block of Franklin. The alert indicated six rounds were detected. The home was found to have been shot several times. The residents who lived in the home were there at the time of the shooting and were reportedly not struck by the bullets.

MONDAY

Early Monday morning, another home was struck by multiple gunshots on the 3000 block of Hartman. The residence was cleared and no one was found inside.