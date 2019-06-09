WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint would be held on Saturday in Williams County.

Funded by federal grants, the checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

"Based on provisional data, there were 367 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 402 people were killed last year in Ohio," Lieutenant Robert J. Ashenfelter, commander of the Defiance Post said. "State troopers make, on average, 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove dangerous drivers from our roadways."

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.

