Storms Wednesday leave Point Place residents with trees on homes, damages to fix

TOLEDO, Ohio — Point Place was hit yet again with high winds due to Wednesday's severe weather, causing issues for some unlucky residents.

While there are a lot of neighbors who were still cleaning up from last month's tornado, Mother Nature set some residents back. Damage from the June 15 tornado was widespread, whereas Wednesday's storms only affected some residents. There were two different homes, just a few minutes from one another, that were crushed under large trees. No injuries were reported Wednesday.

Right off Edgewater Road by 148th Street is where Kim Corcoran's family and friends smiled and joked as they cleaned up her parents' summer home Wednesday.

"What is there to be angry about? Nobody's hurt. I mean, insurance will take care of this and it'll be a fix," Corcoran said.

The home has been in the family for more than 50 years. She said she was thankful her parents were out of town when the storm rolled through. But, they were notified by neighbors after two trees came crashing into the house. Corcoran said once the call went out, everyone sprang into action.

"My dad sent me a picture and I called my husband at work," Corcoran said. "He left work, came home and picked me up. We drove out here. We called Tommy, my brother, my sister-in-law, my niece, my son-in-law and we all got to work right away."

By the intersection of 299th Street and Ottawa River Road, another homeowner dealt with major damage. Neighbors told WTOL 11 there was no one home at the time of the crash, and they believed the owner was still able to safely live in the home and was working on the next steps.

Since there were threats of more storms rolling through, the group working with Corcoran on Edgewater Drive, made sure to protect the inside from any more damage. Since there aren't any injuries, Corcoran said she's ready for the power to come back on and normalcy to resume.