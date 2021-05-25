Wedding industry preparing for busy 2021 after many ceremonies were postponed last year

Not only are the 2020 brides finally getting to walk down the aisle, so are the brides who originally had their weddings planned for 2021.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Jessica Tunison is one of many brides who have reworked their wedding plans one too many times over the past year or so.

Her original wedding was planned for September of 2020 in Aspen, Colo. Instead she's having a backyard wedding in Ohio this weekend.

While it's not her original plan, she and her fiancé knew they wanted the full wedding reception experience.

"You know, no dancing, only same household at the tables, and we were just like, "No that's just not what we wanted," Tunison said.

Not only are the former 2020 brides like Tunison finally getting to walk down the aisle, so are the brides who originally had their weddings planned for 2021, leaving many workers in the wedding industry extra busy.

Beautiful Blooms by Jen in Sylvania is providing the flowers for Jessica's wedding, one of many this coming weekend. Owner Jen Linehan says she's been careful about how much work her staff is taking on this summer, not only due to demand, but also flower shortages.

"There are just shortages of everything because so many farms just didn't make it through COVID," Linehan said. "So it's just going to be a really weird wedding season. We've just been having to turn down so many, which is so sad."

Like many in the wedding industry, Linehan is trying to keep things as simple as possible for brides like Jessica, who have already been through so much.

"It's just a lot of work, it's just a lot of little things that we didn't even expect," Tunison said.