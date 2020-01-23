WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Two Anthony Wayne High School students have charges pending against them after weapons were discovered in a locker.

According to a letter from Principal Ken Pferfferle on Thursday, a Whitehouse police student resource officer and school staff discovered that a student in the building had an illegal substance and a weapon in a locker. Upon this discovery, the individual involved was removed from the student body by school administration and the officer and taken into custody, Pferfferle said.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the possession of these items did not involve a situation at the school; however, since the items were in the school, the student and items were immediately removed from the school and legal action was taken to ensure the safety of all.

Through the officer's subsequent investigation, two Anthony Wayne High School male students (ages 15 and 18) were taken into custody, with charges pending through Lucas County Juvenile Court and Maumee Municipal Court, respectively.

The officer confiscated two pellet guns and one survival knife. After interviewing the subjects, it was found that the weapons were not to be used at school, but for a potential crime outside the community. At no time did these two subjects make or express any threats of violence to investigators toward students, staff, or any member of Anthony Wayne Local Schools.

The investigation is ongoing and charges against these two subjects are pending.

