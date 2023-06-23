Wood County library hosting month-long backyard nature photography event

Is your garden "unbe-leaf-ably" beautiful? The Wood County District Public Library is hosting a photography contest for gardens, plants and backyards from July 1-31.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County District Public Library on Friday announced it is hosting a month-long photography event for photos of gardens, plants and backyards brimming with the colors and wonders of nature.

The "Unbe-leaf-able" contest runs from July 1-31 and asks participants to submit photos of "your local gardens, plants, or backyard" in .jif or .jpg file formats to woodref@wcdpl.org.

Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win an "unbe-leaf-able" prize.

Submissions will be displayed in a slideshow in Meeting Room C on July 29 and July 30 at the library's Bowling Green location, as well as posted to WCDPL's social media accounts, according to a press release.

For more information, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org or visit https://wcdpl.org/events, WCDPL said.

