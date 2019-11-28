TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday is not only one of the busiest days of the year for travel, it's also one of the busiest days for bars and restaurants.

AAA and other local groups have been reminding motorists not to drink and drive Wednesday night.

In the past four years, hundreds of lives have been lost over this holiday period in Ohio alone. But, whether you are planning on drinking or not, there are other ways to get home that don't involve you driving. Black and White Taxi is one of them.

"Our app works much like Uber and Lyft. You can track where your ride is, see where it's at, change addresses if you need to and be able to track it that way," s at Black and White Transportation Director of Operations Valerie Vetter said.

You can still use Uber and Lyft as well. If you don't want to spend money, you can always ask family or a sober friend to be a designated driver.

There will be extra patrols in our area Wednesday evening, cracking down on drunk drivers.

