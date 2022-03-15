Wayne Trail Elementary unveils a new book vending machine

Students in Maumee can trade in a coin they receive for good behavior and get a book of their choosing.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Wayne Trail Elementary students receive a coin that can be traded in for a book.

But it doesn't come freely.

"They really have to earn a book," principal Nick Neiderhouse said. "With that, they have to follow our five 'R's.'"

Respectful, responsible, ready to learn, resolve conflict, and reach above and beyond are the five "R's" he's referring to.

It's part of the district's PBIS program: positive behavioral interventions and supports, which is designed to encourage good behavior.

"I do the green team, so I do paper," fifth grader Hailey Glanzman said. "I am the captain. We go around to all the classes and pick up the paper."

"I turned in my work on time a lot," fifth grader Malachi Stasher said. "I really like to help sweep around the classroom a lot."

From history-related books to fairy tales and storytelling, nearly all of the books were selected by the students.

They range from second or third-grade reading level to eighth or ninth.

Neiderhouse said they have a goal to increase literacy across the school's curriculum.

"Having students ask about books is a new element that we've never had before," he said. "So, kids asking how can they get a book is really fun as a principal and I know as teachers to give students the gift of a book."

They get to keep the book for themselves, but he hopes they can pass it on to someone else.

The book vending machine is thanks to a grant from the JLW Foundation.