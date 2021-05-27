Wayne Trail Elementary students participate in one-of-a-kind outdoor education experience

Outdoor education and sleepovers are an annual tradition for students at Wayne Trail, but COVID-19 changed how the event is done this year.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Students in Maumee Schools are getting to participate in the decade-long tradition of an outdoor camp experience. But this year, they've had to make some changes because of COVID-19.

Fifth grade students at Wayne Trail Elementary look forward to the annual tradition of outdoor education and sleepovers at Camp Michindoh in Michigan.

COVID-19 almost took the experience away from these soon-to-be sixth graders, but school leaders created activities to resemble camp.

"Coordinating with the Metroparks, getting the classes set up. Transportation, food service, everybody working together so that parents are aware of what's going on and students feel comfortable with being outside and learning in this atmosphere," said Wayne Trail principal Dr. Nick Neiderhouse.

This year, 160 students are taking part in what's being called "The Trail's End" outdoor experience at Sidecut Metropark.

Over the course of three days, they will learn archery, fire building, animal tracking and so much more.

"It's really fun to do since we've had to stay inside most of the time, like at home. And we get to come here and have a fun experience," camp-goer Lilyana Magana said.

After all the changes students have gone through with COVID-19 this year, they're excited to spend time outside of the classroom.

"It's a lot more fun because you can do multiple different things instead of sit in a classroom all day and just sit. It's fun to go to different places," Magana said.

Camp at the metropark is similar to previous years, according to the principal, because the students deserve to have this experience.

He also says it's important for them to participate because they learn skills that aren't typically taught in school.

"I think the biggest thing from this week is students learn how to live off the land, be resourceful and really enjoy the nature that's out here," Neiderhouse said.

School leaders hope camp can be somewhat normal for next year's fifth grade students.