Wauseon veteran receives Bronze Star 53 years after Vietnam War

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — For Jim Sanders, the Vietnam War was a long time ago. He served there in 1970, then came back home to live in Wauseon. Being awarded a Bronze Star for his service was a long shot, until U.S. Rep. Bob Latta got involved.

Sanders was a farm boy drafted into the U.S. Army, and six months later he found himself in Vietnam. His tour of duty was with the 720th Military Police Battalion. They were assigned MPs, but the 720th often served with the infantry on the front lines as ambush squads.

"I saw when we picked our mail up: the 720th MP company. And then underneath it, it said Bushwhackers," Sanders said. "My first thought was what do Bushwhackers and being an MP have in common? There were three platoons. We went out and set up ambushes in the field for seven days. Came in showered, shaved and went back out."

Latta, who represents Ohio's fifth district, got his hands on a book called "Up Close and Personal", which was a soldier’s account with that very same unit. After reading the book, Latta thought the 720th deserved more attention, perhaps a Combat Infantry Badge. So, he went to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army to look for records.

It took some time, but everyone’s service record was inspected and Sanders was among many in the 720th deserving of a Bronze Star for performing heroically.

"I don’t feel that I probably deserve this any more than any other guy who went to Vietnam," Sanders said. "It’s a traumatic experience. Guys did it before me, they did it after me. I’m not a hero but I walked with heroes."

Sanders received the Bronze Star from Latta in Washington D.C. on July 24. As more records are checked from the Vietnam War, it's possible that even more people from the 720th will be recognized.

"They were never thanked properly for their service," Latta said. "So many came home and they were told not to wear their uniform when you land because you could be hit, spat on or anything else. Just knowing those members of these units coming back, they did not get the credit they deserved for serving their country."