Wauseon Public Library boosting reader numbers over summer with one-of-a-kind events

WAUSEON, Ohio — The Wauseon Public Library is working to get its community out from behind their screens, cellphones, laptops and tablets and get them to crack open a new book.

Library Director Keri Black said it's all about engaging the community and meeting people where they are.

Therefore, they hosted the Cirque Amongus Event -- a comedy circus act. Black said it was a success with 34 children and 24 adults coming out to participate.

"You think circus, you think excitement, you think fun, you think humor," Black said. "And we can find all of those things inside books."

Eight Waueson middle-schoolers shared with WTOL 11 their favorite books, all of which are must-reads.

"My favorite book would be 'The One and Only Ivan' and 'The One and Only Bob,'" Brystol Stirc, 9, said.

"Junie B. First Grader: Aloha, ha, ha," Kendall Kovar, 7, said.

"The Sorcers' Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Goblet of Fire. Everything!" Lucas Wyse said, 9 years old.

"I like all books," Aria Tijkerina, 8, said/

"Junie B. Jones, because she's funny and it makes me want to read a little bit more," Phoenix Leininger, 9, said.

"'Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen,' Even though I'm not finished with it," Elowyn Custer, 9, said.

"I usually read 'Alcatraz versus the Evil Librarians.' There's six books in the series," Malcolm Custer, 10, said.

Since more than 50 people joined in the day's fun, Black said the Wauseon Library's Summer Reading Program is off to a great start. Events like the circus are a way to get readers up, moving and thinking about their favoite books. She said it's important for the public libary to cater to the public.

"Libraries are becoming community centers," Black said. "We need to adapt to the changing digital climate. We need to offer more unique, in-person experiences."