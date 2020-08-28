Wauseon man dies in crash on Ohio Turnpike

Richard Reucher III was fatally injured after his sedan struck a stopped semi-trailer on I-80 in Springfield Township.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A 35-year-old Wauseon man is dead after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township on Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Richard Reucher III of Wauseon died in the two-vehicle accident that the Swanton Post is currently investigating.

Troopers responded to the crash at milepost 57.9 westbound this morning at 9:42 a.m.

According to troopers, westbound traffic was slowing for a prior crash that occurred on the turnpike at milepost 57.4 after a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned on Interstate 80.

A UPS Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling general freight had come to a stop in the left lane of Interstate 80 when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan. The Hyundai Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

Reucher, the driver of the Hyundai sedan, sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, of West Chicago, Illinois, was uninjured. A passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was also uninjured.

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately 3 hours. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo.