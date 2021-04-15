Truck driver dies trying to free another from low-hanging phone lines in Paulding County

Vance Campbell, 54, was trying to help another semi driver free his vehicle from telephone lines.

PAULDING, Ohio — A man who stopped to help the driver of a disabled tractor-trailer in Paulding County was killed Wednesday morning while trying to untangle telephone lines.

Vance Campbell, 54, of Wauseon, observed Timothy Webber, 60, of Dayton, attempting to remove telephone lines from his semi. As Webber made a right turn onto County Road 176, his commercial vehicle become stuck in low-hanging telephone lines damaged in a previous traffic crash.

Campbell stopped to help the man. While working to remove the lines, another tractor trailer driven by John Richard, 40, of Wauseon, struck the low-hanging lines.

Campbell was struck by the lines while standing on Webber's semi and died from his injuries.