Waterville's Roche de Boeuf bridge to be demolished

The bridge's second bidder failed to produce any plans by the Dec. 2 deadline, leaving their agreement null and void. ODOT will now move forward with its removal.

Waterville's Roche de Boeuf bridge is set to be demolished after an effort made by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to find it a new owner proved unsuccessful.

"ODOT's mission is to safely move people and goods from place to place. At one time, this bridge supported that mission. The bridge now, however, serves no purpose for transportation, and in its deteriorated state poses a risk to the public,” Deputy Director for ODOT District 2 said.

At a public auction held June 30, there were two interested parties that bid on the bridge. The highest bidder submitted a bid of $6,500.

Twenty days later, that bidder withdrew the offer, and the second bidder then signed a contract to buy the bridge for the auction’s next highest bid of $6,000.

A specific feasible plan to retain and maintain or to remove and clear the bridge structure and its fallen remnants, with appropriate commercial liability insurance to cover such actions, was to be submitted per the auction criteria.

The second bidder was given an initial period of 60 days, plus two 30-day extensions to submit their plan. The department has remained in contact with the second party throughout the process.

Ultimately the second party did not produce any plans by the final extensions expiration date of Dec. 2, leaving the agreement null and void.

According to ODOT, there were no other interested bidders at the auction, and stakeholders and public entities have been offered the property but expressed no interest.

With no further interest in the bridge, ODOT representatives say they will move forward with a removal project. It's expected to take at least a year for the removal to begin. More information about the project will be made available before the bridge's removal.

"We understand the community's affection for this bridge and know this is not the desired outcome, but ODOT cannot justify spending millions of dollars in additional taxpayer money on restoring a structure that does not serve a transportation purpose," McColley said.