Waterville home destroyed by flames early Wednesday, firefighters investigating

Waterville fire chief Doug Meyer told WTOL 11 due to the intensity of the flames, firefighters were not able to tell if any smoke alarms were present or working.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Waterville Fire Department is investigating after fast moving flames destroyed a home in Waterville early Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out on the 300 block of Ridgepoint Circle around 2 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene told WTOL 11 the home was completely engulfed in flames before they arrived and that both neighboring homes had to be evacuated.

Neighbors at the scene told WTOL 11 a couple who lives in the home managed to safely escape and were outside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The blaze quickly burned through the roof in a short time and melted siding on a neighbor's home. Another neighbor said he saw explosions coming from the garage.

Waterville fire chief Doug Meyer told WTOL 11 crews at the scene due to the intensity of the flames, firefighters were not able to tell if any smoke alarms were present or working.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.