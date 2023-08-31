Waterville council candidates hold meet and greet

Wayne Wagner, Anthony Garver and Matt Harrell were among the candidates running. All expressed opposition to the city's handling of the amphitheater issue.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Wayne Wagner, Anthony Garver and Matt Harrell don't have any experience in politics, but that didn't stop them from submitting their names on the ballot for Waterville City Council.

"A couple of us decided to run on the same platform," Wagner said. "We want the charter followed."

Each is running for the city's three open council seats. All say they were motivated in part by the city's handling of the controversial amphitheater issue.

"It just seemed they were not listening to the citizens' concerns," Garver said.

The candidates disagreed with the way the city approved a project they felt would bring more noise and traffic.

"There were too many instances of miscommunication, lack of communication," Harrell said.

Garver thinks the biggest change the city needs is how it communicates with residents.

"My goal is to open up those lines of communication," Garver said. "Whether it be through social media, through email, through newsletters, those kinds of things. I just want to get people engaged and involved so they know what's going on and what is coming down the road for the future."

Harrell says he wants to take input from citizens to make improvements to the city.

"I'm looking at this as being a servant of the residents," Harrell said. "I'll do the best job that I can."

Wagner says it's unusual in politics that three different candidates would work together like this, but says they're united when it comes to getting involved.

"Some of us are Republicans. Some of us are Democrats. It's a nonpartisan position, so it doesn't really matter," Wagner said. "It's great to run with guys that think like you."