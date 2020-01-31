WATERVILLE, Ohio — The wait is over!

Drivers can now easily travel between Wood and Lucas County again.

The long-awaited Waterville Bridge opened Friday with an official ribbon-cutting and pedestrian walk across the span.

After nearly two years of construction, this bridge is finally a reality. Drivers will get to drive across the new bridge starting at 2 p.m. People are already walking along the sidewalk and shared path.

This was a $13 million investment and is an important development for the community and both Lucas and Wood counties.

"This is really bringing people together. A bridge brings people together. And it certainly brings traffic, but it's important for our economy and safety, to have a safe bridge here in our community," Mayor Tim Pedro said.

Traffic has been able to use the old bridge for the past year. This fall, the old bridge will be demolished and then the final look of the bridge will be completed.

The Waterville Bridge is now open, after nearly two years of construction.

WTOL

RELATED: Waterville Bridge opens Friday

RELATED: Waterville Bridge project could be delayed until next spring due to heavy rain, flooding